Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

2 suspects in deadly Byron Township shooting arraigned

Byron Township shooting arraignment
FOX 17
Byron Township shooting arraignment
Posted at 5:05 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:05:10-04

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Byron Township on Tuesday.

The shooting resulted in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Rhishy Manning and Jaheim Hayes-Goree were arraigned Friday afternoon on the following charges:

  • Felony murder.
  • Felony firearms.
  • Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Both men had their bonds denied.

Deputies say they also arrested a third suspect Thursday night, described as a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids.

The shooting is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Family remembers Joe Wilder as a man who had strong faith and showed it as choir director

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News