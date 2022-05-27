2 suspects in deadly Byron Township shooting arraigned

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Byron Township on Tuesday.
The shooting resulted in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Rhishy Manning and Jaheim Hayes-Goree were arraigned Friday afternoon on the following charges:
- Felony murder.
- Felony firearms.
- Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Both men had their bonds denied.
Deputies say they also arrested a third suspect Thursday night, described as a 23-year-old man from Grand Rapids.
The shooting is still under investigation.
