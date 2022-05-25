Police investigating shooting at 6400 block of South Division

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are currently investigating a shooting at 6400 block of South Division in Byron Township that occurred on Tuesday night.

FOX 17 has a crew that is at the location. They are reporting that there is a heavy police presence at the scene.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account posted about it at 11:31 PM on Tuesday.

Preliminary Information | KCSO Investigating a Shooting Incident in the 6400 block of S Division in Byron Township. More info to follow from PIO. pic.twitter.com/WmUhJh1mpa — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) May 25, 2022

