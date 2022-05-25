Armed robberies, stolen car & a homicide: Police across Kent County investigate string of violent events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police throughout Kent County say they are investigating a string of violent events that happened Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning including armed robberies, a stolen car and a homicide.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the first investigation started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when Grand Rapids police were called to an armed robbery along Leonard Street. Deputies say shots were fired but no one was hit.

Then, at 10:36 p.m., Kent County deputies were called to investigate a homicide on Division Street in Byron Township. Deputies say they found 50-year-old Joseph Wilder from Kenwood dead from gunshot wounds inside his pickup truck. According to deputies, the homicide happened during an attempted robbery at an ATM.

Grand Rapids police responded to a call for a stolen Audi SUV around 11:35 p.m. on S. Division Avenue, which was then tied to an armed robbery along Ann Street around 1:15 a.m.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the same stolen Audi was used in an armed robbery at a gas station at 28th Street and East Paris in Kentwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen Audi was spotted around 2:15 a.m. and a chase ensued.

Deputies say once the Audi left Grand Rapids, Walker police found it and continued the chase until the vehicle eventually crashed along Alpine and 4 Mile in Alpine Township. After running from the crash, officials say a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Grand Rapids were arrested nearby.

Police from the sheriff’s office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Kentwood Police Department and Walker Police Department are now working together to figure out how and if these events are related and to identify all suspects involved.

Here’s a breakdown of events police responded to overnight.

Tuesday 5/24/22

9:42 p.m. – Leonard St Armed Robbery – Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD)

10:36 p.m. –Division St Homicide (Byron Township) – Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO)

11:35 p.m. –S Division Audi SUV stolen - GRPD

Wednesday 5/25/22

1:15 a.m. – Ann St. Armed Robbery - GRPD

1:30 a.m. – 28 th & East Paris Armed Robbery – Kentwood Police Department

& East Paris Armed Robbery – Kentwood Police Department 2:15 a.m. – GRPD then Walker Police Department pursues vehicle & Audi SUV crashes at Alpine & 4 Mile – Walker Police Department

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

