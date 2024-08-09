ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — Life will never be the same for the Savages. A car crash on June 30th took two of their lives and left the three others injured. As they try to move on, the community is making sure they won't do it alone.

“Yeah, I don't even know if we fully processed it. It's so so out of nowhere, you know. So sudden and so tragic," said James Savage

'It means so much': Community rallying behind family involved in fatal crash

One snap moment led to one permanent outcome.

“Everybody's life can change, you know, in a blink of a second," James said. "So, I think you really need to reach out to your loved ones, people you care about, try to keep them close, you know, and try to enjoy life.”

Life has been harder to enjoy for James, holding onto the memory of his cousin, Danny.

“Big family guy, you know," James said. "You didn't see him much because he was always taking care of his family, but when we did see him, he was just so full of life. Made you laugh every single time.”

Danny was with his wife, Chelsea, and their three young sons, driving westbound in Fillmore Township near Hamilton at the end of June when authorities say he failed to stop before the intersection — a two-way stop — where it was hit by a northbound pickup truck.

Danny died at the scene. His oldest son, Mason, 14, was taken off life support five days later.

“It's really hard, I think, to figure it out and find the answers, because there are no answers," James told FOX 17 Friday.

James said Parker, 11, is still in the hospital, and Levi, 8, is back at home. Chelsea is in and out of rehab herself while trying to take care of her kids.

The physical pain is nowhere near the emotional toll.

“Those children who survived are so young, had so much to deal with," James said. "You don't even want to have to think about the financial responsibilities or day-to-day life. All you can really focus on is trying to move forward and be positive.”

To help with that effort, James and Danny's brother, Artie, who co-own the Best Damn Sport and Social Club of Kalamazoo, are hosting a fundraiser at Thunderbird on September 14 from 4 p.m. until close.

It's called Raise a Glass, Dan Savage Tribute Bash.

You can pay to play in a beer pong, cornhole or Euchre tournament, plus there will be drinks, food and live music. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the family.

"There's a lot of financial stress, you know, and that's the last thing we want this family thinking about when they're trying to get their life back on track and put the pieces together," James said.

That, on top of a GoFundMe with more than $55,000 raised so far.

Unbelievable support to help them heal from an unthinkable tragedy.

“All we can say is thank you. You know, it means so much," James said. "There's a lot of work to do, and, you know, an unimaginable path forward, but all this stuff helps. Even getting together and having fun, you know, because that's what Danny was.”

In addition to the September event and GoFundMe, Plainwell Community Schools, where the kids went, is hosting a Pasta Benefit Dinner on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to raise even more money for the Savages. Details are in the flyer below.

