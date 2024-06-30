1 dead, 4 hurt in crash at intersection near Hamilton

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and four others are hurt following a crash in Fillmore Township Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 58th Street and 136th Avenue at around 1 p.m., according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told a westbound sedan failed to stop before the intersection — a two-way stop — where it was hit by a northbound pickup truck.

Deputies say the pickup driver was unharmed but the driver in the sedan was killed. The sedan’s four passengers, which include children, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from serious to life threatening.

The intersection was closed for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

The crash is currently under investigation.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Michigan State Police, Life Ambulance, AMR Ambulance, the Allegan County medical examiner, Aero Med, and fire departments from Hamilton, Graafschap and Saugatuck for their assistance.

