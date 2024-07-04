Father killed, wife and 3 boys seriously hurt in Allegan County crash

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan family is heartbroken after a father of three was killed in a car crash in Allegan County over the weekend.

Tina Josten tells FOX 17 that her nephew Danny Savage died in the crash last Sunday. She adds that her nephew's wife and all three of their boys were in the car with him and are currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

"I'm terribly concerned about the kids in Chelsea. How she's going to manage all of this..." Josten said.

She tells me that a couple of the kids are currently fighting for their lives.

Josten says she and the rest of the family want to fight to make sure they have support once they leave the hospital.

"I'm doing everything I can to help your babies and your wife, and I love [Danny]," Josten said.

Danny's aunt says Chelsea is heartbroken after losing her person.

"They were deeply in love. They've been together 15 years and still have big laughs together," she said.

The couple and their three boys, Mason, Parker and Levi, were all in the car when it was hit.

"We know that when Parker wakes up ... they've said he's not going to be the same Parker that he was. And we don't know exactly what he's going to need," Josten said.

Danny loved hanging out with his boys and loved to make people smile.

"He'd be out in the front yard and throwing the ball, whipping the ball, and they were good," Josten said. "I'm telling you, as soon as he would walk into a room, the room would light up; you know the fun is ready to begin."

Josten explains that Danny was the sole provider for the family. He was a driving instructor.

His aunt, knowing all of this, explains she's confused by hearing the Allegan County Sheriff's Office report that Danny ran a stop sign, which led to the accident.

"Absolutely not. No. Absolutely not, absolutely not," Josten said.

FOX 17 did reach out for an update on the accident and has not heard back.

She adds that the family didn't have insurance. They have set up a GoFundMe to help.

"Thank you so much for opening your hearts for them. It's gonna be a great help for her," Josten said.

