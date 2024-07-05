Allegan County crash victim to be taken off life support

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A relative says that a child seriously hurt in a traffic crash last weekend will be removed from life support Friday.

Tina Josten has posted on Facebook regarding Mason Savage, the oldest son of Danny and Chelsea Savage: "They will be removing him today at some point" and that "Mason is giving the gift of life" to "donor receivers in place."

Josten is the aunt of Danny Savage, who was killed in a car crash last Sunday. Chelsea and the couple's three sons were all hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cash occurred at about 1 p.m. last Sunday at 58th Street and 136th Avenue in Fillmore Township near Hamilton when deputies say the Savages' westbound sedan failed to stop for the intersection and was hit by a northbound pickup truck.

The truck's driver was not injured in the collision.

