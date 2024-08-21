'I wouldn't call it a cold case:' police chief on November 2023 homicides in Burton Heights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than nine months ago, three people were found shot and killed in the same neighborhood on Nov. 6, 2023.

The bodies of Anayia Rodriguez, Malik Eubanks and Darryl Yarber were all found in the same neighborhood, shot and killed. Two victims were found first, and a third was found as the crime scene for the first two victims was wrapping up.

It appears to police that the first two bodies found were dumped from a vehicle. Eubanks's child was found about a mile and a half away, and it appears he was in the vehicle as well. Police believe the child could have witnessed the shooting death of their father.

“The odds of it being related in my experience are very high,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

FOX 17 first identified the names of the victims on Nov. 7.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

“I wouldn’t call it a cold case,” Winstrom said.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says they are following up on the case regularly, on a weekly basis.

"We know that there are adults who were involved in this who are friends with individuals involved in this that have more information that should be coming forward,” Winstrom said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer.

