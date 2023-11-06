GRPD investigating 2 murders at different scenes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were found dead at two different scenes Monday morning.

Details are limited but we do know it happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Horton Avenue SE and Melville Street SE and at Melville and Francis Avenue SE.

Police say two bodies, a man and a woman, were found in the middle of the road a few blocks apart.

“What I can say is that, tragically, we have two bloody bodies in the street and we don’t have an explanation for it," said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

Police originally said the deaths were the result of a shooting but have since said they can’t confirm the two were victims of a shooting.

“I jumped the gun on saying it was a shooting investigation,” said Winstrom.

Police say they believe it was a targeted attack but no suspects have been identified.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

