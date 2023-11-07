Watch Now
Family identifies victim in Burton Heights murders investigation

Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 13:59:49-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the victims in a Grand Rapids murder investigation has been identified.

Three people were found dead in Burton Heights, a southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood, in the span of several hours Monday.

A family member has confirmed with FOX 17 that Anayia Michelle Rodriguez of Kentwood was the woman who lost her life on Monday. The family member provided FOX 17 with these photos of their loved one.

Late Monday, Grand Rapids police located a vehicle of interest in the case on Sherman Street.

Michigan Secretary of State records show that the vehicle that was later seized by investigators is registered in Anayia's name.

READ MORE: 3 people killed blocks apart in Grand Rapids, possible suspect vehicle located

