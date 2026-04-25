ZEELAND TWP, Mich. — Neighbors in Zeeland and Jamestown townships are intensifying their opposition to a proposed solar farm, taking steps to become formal participants in the state review process.

Earlier this month, project developer RWE Americas, a subsidiary of RWE, filed an application with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to construct the 200-megawatt Silver Maple Solar Farm, bypassing local permitting efforts. The proposed facility would cover 1,900 acres in Zeeland and Jamestown townships and produce enough energy to power more than 34,000 homes.

WATCH: Neighbors, Zeeland Township take steps to oppose proposed solar farm in Ottawa County

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On Friday, nearly 100 residents gathered at the Ottawa Executive Airport in Zeeland Township for a workshop guiding them through how to petition to intervene in the state’s regulatory process — a step that allows certain parties to submit information and have a voice during hearings.

“I am disappointed that the control was taken out of our township, and I am also disappointed that it would change the character of this area,” said Zeeland Township neighbor Valerie Driesenga, whose property would share a border with the proposed project site.

Brad Pugh, partial owner of the Ottawa Executive Airport at 5923 Byron Road, said the facility is directly across from the planned location.

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“It’s basically going to surround us here, completely to the south and to the east of us,” Pugh said. “We're not too excited. It's going to have an impact on us, and we just want to make sure that it's safe for general aviation and all the people that are utilizing this airport.”

Driesenga said filing a petition to intervene through the MPSC could allow community members to become part of the case.

“When you become an intervener, you are part of the case and at the pre-hearing, and then the hearing, you can actually submit information of how this is actually impacting you,” Driesenga said. “Anybody can comment on the case, only people that share a border or .25 [of a mile] from the property can become an intervener right away.”

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Zeeland and Jamestown Townships have already secured intervener status.

“There's not much we can do in the next 60 or 30 to 45 days till we have our first preliminary hearing, which is June 4, but that's the step that we've taken now," said Township Manager Josh Eggleston.

Eggleston said the township planning commission has been working for months on a renewable energy ordinance to regulate such projects.

“We've made a definite transition now to have an unworkable ordinance,” Eggleston said. “The hope is in the next month or two, we'll get that finalized and get it out for a public hearing and so forth, and then to the board for consideration.”

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The township’s incomplete ordinance left the door open for RWE to seek state-level approval under Public Act 233. Driesenga and Pugh said navigating the MPSC’s process has been difficult for residents.

“We have not been able to figure that out on our own, which we've heard a lot of people saying that, you know, that the MPSC has made that very difficult,” Pugh said.

“There is no guidance. You can't find it anywhere. The township didn't have the information. We didn't have the information,” Driesenga added. "I think it makes everybody feel like they are going to miss a deadline, which is May 28."

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At Friday’s workshop, residents were given guidelines and step-by-step instructions to help complete intervener filings.

“We wanted to provide laptops and guidelines and help anybody who is interested in becoming involved in the case, so that nobody feels like they were unaware,” Driesenga said.

RWE released a statement addressing the community’s concerns:

“RWE is committed to listening to communities and helping deliver affordable, reliable electricity for Michigan residents and businesses. The Silver Maple Solar project is being reviewed under the MPSC process, which was designed to apply consistent standards across the state while still giving the community a clear voice.



Public comment is a core part of that process. Feedback submitted to the MPSC from people in and around the project area is carefully considered, and we’ve been engaging with neighbors and landowners for many months to understand their perspectives. That local input has already informed elements of the Silver Maple Solar design and our long-term approach to construction and operations.



We know people may have questions or concerns, and we encourage them to participate in the MPSC process and to reach out to us directly. Our team is available to discuss project details, share factual information, and hear feedback so we can continue to be transparent and responsive as Silver Maple Solar moves through review.” Joe Brochu, RWE Development Manager

Both the township and neighbors say the fight is ongoing.

“I can't say exactly how we intend to fight it, but there are some things that we're working on to put a pretty strong case against it,” Eggleston said.

“I want people to know that this is not a done deal. This needs a lot of approvals before it would become a thing. And the fight's not over,” Driesenga said.

James Prince/FOX 17

Residents with questions can contact the Zeeland Township Bulletin at zeelandtownshipbulletin@gmail.com or through its Facebook page.

To contact RWE or find more information on the Silver Maple Solar Farm proposal, click here.

The MPSC application and options for submitting public comment can be found here.

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