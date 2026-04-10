ZEELAND, Mich. — A 200-megawatt solar farm proposed for Zeeland and Jamestown townships has taken a step forward with the submission of a state application.

WATCH: Developer behind proposed solar farm in Zeeland, Jamestown Twps, moves forward with state application

Developer behind proposed solar farm in Zeeland, Jamestown Twps, moves forward with state application

RWE, the developer behind the Silver Maple Solar project, filed its application with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on April 3. The proposed facility would cover 1,900 acres and produce enough energy to power more than 34,000 homes.

If approved, RWE Development Manager Joseph Brochu said in March that the construction phase of the project would begin in spring 2027, with commercial operations aimed for the end of 2028.



RWE has previously said it would prefer local permitting. Jamestown Township passed a renewable energy ordinance last summer, but Zeeland Township’s planning commission is still developing its version. Under Public Act 233, developers can apply for state-level permitting if local ordinances are not in place.

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Neighbors push back against proposed 1,900-acre solar farm in Zeeland, Jamestown townships

However, dozens of neighbors have voiced opposition.

“We chose to live here in a rural community, and we want it to keep it that way,” Christi Meppelink said in March. “I care that PA 233 is overriding local concern, or local ordinances and local rule, because this wouldn’t even be happening if that wasn’t a thing.”

Concerns include environmental impacts and the loss of agriculturally zoned land.

“My best hope in all of this is for it to go back to farming and to just keep it, you know, the beauty that it is, and keep my community beautiful,” Cadence DeVree said in March.

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As part of the application process, developers must hold public meetings. RWE hosted three such meetings in the Zeeland area last month.

At the state level, MPSC now has 60 days to review the application for completeness. A virtual pre-hearing is scheduled for June 4 to determine logistics for the contested case process. Residents may apply to participate in the case if they can demonstrate they would be affected by the project.

WATCH PRIOR COVERAGE: Proposed solar farm in Zeeland Township draws neighbor feedback at planning commission meeting

Proposed solar farm in Zeeland Township draws neighbor feedback at planning commission meeting

In a statement, RWE said:

“RWE has submitted its application for Silver Maple Solar and is pursuing permitting through the MPSC. The next step for the project is for the MPSC to review the application for completeness before holding a virtual pre-hearing, currently scheduled for June 4, to determine logistics for the contested case process. We will continue to collaborate and discuss feedback locally as the application process moves forward.” Joe Brochu, RWE Development Manager

Public comments can be submitted through the MPSC’s e-docket system. At present, more than 100 comments have been posted, with many opposing the project and some supporting it.

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