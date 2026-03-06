ZEELAND TWP, Mich. — Zeeland Township leaders have approved a one-year moratorium on data center applications as the township works to develop a renewable energy ordinance, all while a proposed $300 million solar farm continues to draw pushback from neighbors.

The township's planning commission voted Tuesday to pass the resolution, which Township Manager Josh Eggleston said will give officials time to research and prepare for future applications.

Zeeland Township approves data center moratorium as solar farm debate continues

"It effectively directs staff, which is myself and zoning and planning, to do some research, come up with some more data, some more information. It allows the board to have good faith discussions," Eggleston said. "It's out of respect for any applicants too, that if somebody came to us, if we don't have a legitimate process, that it encompasses everything."

The moratorium also allows the planning commission to focus on finalizing a renewable energy ordinance, something that must be in place before any local permitting for a solar project could begin.

That ordinance is central to the debate over Silver Maple Solar, a proposed 200-megawatt solar farm put forward by RWE Clean Energy, a Texas-based company. The project would span roughly 1,900 acres of agricultural-zoned land in the eastern portion of Zeeland Township and the western portion of Jamestown Township, south of Ottawa Executive Airport. RWE says the project is designed to generate enough electricity to power 34,057 American homes.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Where RWE hopes to develop Silver Maple Solar, located south of Ottawa Executive Airport.

Because the township's ordinance is still in development, RWE said the company is exploring permitting through the Michigan Public Service Commission, which is possible under Public Act 233. However, the company said it would prefer to permit locally.

Eggleston echoed that preference, raising concerns about what state-level permitting could mean for local control.

"There's certain things that we really would like to see stay local, and there's always that concern of, you know, if this gets taken away from local zoning or local decision making — what's the next topic? Where is that line? And we're not sure where that line could be," Eggleston said. "How much can we protect our residents and get a little more, you know, from a land use and planning aspect, than we might get through that if they went to the state instead."

Not everyone in the community is ready to welcome the project. Bev Horinga grew up in Zeeland Township and comes from a dairy farming family.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland Twp Manager Josh Eggleston

"This farm was my husband's parents' farm. They came here in '75. It was a working farm then already, and he was raised on this farm. And then he took over, and we just brought in our nephew as the third generation," Horinga said.

She has been vocal in her opposition of placing a solar farm on agricultural land.

"Our rural areas [have] a lot of farmers. We have different farmers. We do have the dairy farmers, we have plain steer farmers, we have pig farmers," Horinga said. "When you're looking at 1,100 to 1,900 acres being taken away from food production, whether it's for people or animals, it's a hit to our economy."

She also noted that both Jamestown Township and Zeeland Township have taken steps to limit farmland loss.

"Jamestown does have an ordinance, and Zeeland is currently working on one, and they do want to limit how much farmland is lost to solar, which, in everyone's best interest is the best way to go," Horinga said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland Twp neighbor Bev Horinga

Horinga said she supports the data center moratorium.

"I applaud them on that. The moratoriums that are being put out are necessary. We do not have enough information on it," Horinga said.

Ultimately, Horinga said she hopes the land can remain as it is.

"Zeeland has really exploded with population. You see a lot more farmland being lost to housing, but that's what comes with growth. I totally understand that. But what I don't understand is when they want to take this land, and put solar panels or a [battery energy storage system] on it," Horinga said. "I think the biggest thing that saddens me is it's turning neighbor against neighbor, and I find that very hard to take."

RWE Clean Energy is hosting three public meetings this month where residents can share their thoughts on the Silver Maple Solar site plan:

March 17, 6 p.m. EST — Evergreen Ministries, 4512 48th Ave., Hudsonville, MI 49426

March 18, 6 p.m. EST — Zeeland Township Hall, 6582 Byron Road, Zeeland, MI 49464

March 19, 6 p.m. EST — Zeeland Township Hall, 6582 Byron Road, Zeeland, MI 49464

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube