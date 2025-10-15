HOLLAND, Mich. — Back in August, Texas-based developer RWE Clean Energy LLC unveiled preliminary plans for a $300 million, 200-megawatt solar farm called Silver Maple, proposed for agricultural-zoned land in the eastern portion of Zeeland Township and the western portion of Jamestown Township.

The plans were presented to the Zeeland Township Planning Commission on Aug. 12, although the company has not filed an official application and the exact location has not been disclosed.

On Tuesday night, the Planning Commission discussed a draft ordinance that would amend the township’s current zoning regulations for solar energy systems. Around 50 area residents attended the meeting.

Proposed solar farm in Zeeland Township draws neighbor feedback at planning commission meeting

RWE Clean Energy said its goal is to work with the township and community to create a workable ordinance, rather than pursue the state application process.

“If we're not able to get a workable ordinance, the next step would be to hold a public meeting and then eventually file the application with the state directly. That's not the goal here. I think there's just a couple of changes that they're really going to make a difference making it workable," said the RWE representative.

A public hearing was also held regarding the proposed amendment.

Prior to the hearing, neighbors voiced concerns during the citizen comment period, questioning the risks and benefits to the township if the developer applies locally versus through the state.

“We can control some things, but it feels a little bit off that they're demanding things so that they can go to the township, because clearly, it's in their best interest," remarked one speaker.

“I really think with an industrial-size project to this scale, it really needs to be zoned so it’s held to the industrial [standard] ... it’s not farming, and it really should be rezoned for what it is,” one resident said.

Other attendees raised questions about vegetation management and the potential environmental impacts, including effects on the local water supply. Residents also expressed worries about possible declines in property values.

The Planning Commission stated it has spent several months drafting the ordinance to ensure local control over large-scale solar energy systems rather than ceding authority to the state.

The draft was adjusted during Tuesday’s meeting and will next undergo legal review. Once approved, another public hearing and a commission vote are expected before the ordinance can be adopted.

