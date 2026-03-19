Neighbors push back against proposed 1,900-acre solar farm in Zeeland, Jamestown townships

ZEELAND, Mich. — The vast majority of neighbors who attended a series of public hearings this week spoke out against a proposed 200-megawatt solar farm in Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

Energy company RWE is proposing the "Silver Maple Solar" project, which would sit on 1,900 acres currently zoned for agriculture in both townships. The company said the solar farm would be able to power over 34,000 homes.

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The public hearings — held Tuesday at Evergreen Ministries in Hudsonville and Wednesday in Zeeland Township — are a required step before RWE can submit a state application to the Michigan Public Service Commission. The state-level application process is made possible by Public Act 233.

Many residents cited concerns regarding the project's environmental impact, the loss of prime farmland, the potential impact on the neighborhood, and transparency regarding RWE’s process.

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"I'm here just making everybody’s aware of what is going on, all of the 1900 acres that are being proposed," Zeeland neighbor Cadence DeVree said on Tuesday. "Our prime agricultural land will literally be gone after this is all taken up."

Zeeland Township neighbor Christi Meppelink echoed those concerns.

"We chose to live here in a rural community, and we want it to keep it that way," Meppelink said Wednesday. "It's really important to stand up for our community, and I'm really thankful."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland neighbor Cadence DeVree

Another Zeeland Township neighbor, Brad Dewey, questioned the information presented by the company during public comment.

"Everything I've read in [this site plan] is different than what you've been saying the last two nights. So how can we trust anything you say? You took all this work to make this thing, and now everything is different," Dewey said.

However, the project did receive some support. Elizabeth Krol said her father is leasing his farmland to RWE so the property can stay within the family.

James Prince/FOX 17 Neighbors at RWE's Wednesday public hearing in Zeeland Township.

"My dad has still been farming the land, and we are able to help, but he's not getting any younger … it is just not financially feasible for my husband and I to purchase the land and continue farming it," Krol said. "I love the land. I love raising my children here, but full-time farming is not a viable option for us. Leasing the land to RWE gives us the chance to keep the land in the family."

RWE Development Manager Joseph Brochu said the company is exploring permitting through the state but would prefer to permit locally. Jamestown Township passed a solar ordinance last July, but the Zeeland Township Planning Commission is still working on one.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 RWE Development Manager Joeseph Brochu

"There are not solar ordinances in both townships, so we have not shut the door on that option. However, we're proceeding to the best path that is available right now, which is through the state," Brochu said.

If the project gets the green light, Brochu outlined the expected timeline.

"We'll be moving into the construction phase in the spring of 2027 and then we'll be aiming for commercial operations at the end of 2028," Brochu said.

RWE noted that if the solar project is ever decommissioned, the company is required to restore the land so it can be used for agriculture again, or however the landowner sees fit.

Still, neighbors expressed frustration over the state's involvement in local zoning.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Zeeland Township neighbor Christi Meppelink

"I do care about the prime farmland aspect. I care that PA 233 is overriding local concern, or local ordinances and local rule, because, this wouldn't even be happening, if that wasn't a thing," Meppelink said.

A third and final public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Zeeland Township.

"My best hope in all of this is for it to go back to farming and to just keep the beauty that it is, and keep my community beautiful," DeVree said. "We need our government to overturn PA 233, I would love that to happen."

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