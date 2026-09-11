ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Around 100 neighbors gathered Thursday at the Drenthe Grove Dozeman Center in Zeeland Township to hear a presentation on a proposed $300 million, 200-megawatt solar farm — and more than two dozen of them spoke out against it.

WATCH: RWE faces pushback at Silver Maple Solar Farm public meeting held in Zeeland Township

RWE faces pushback at Silver Maple Solar Farm public meeting held in Zeeland Township

RWE Americas is seeking approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission for the Silver Maple Solar Farm, a project that would span 1,900 acres across agricultural-zoned land in the eastern portion of Zeeland Township and the western portion of Jamestown Township. The company says the farm would produce enough energy to power 34,000 homes.

The MPSC application is currently paused while RWE conducts additional outreach with local stakeholders. Thursday's meeting was the first of two required public meetings within that process.

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Joe Brochu, development manager with RWE, was one of several company representatives who presented the project's details to the crowd.

"It's effectively the same project. We're just, we're out here to present it one more time, or well, two more times, I should say, and have some additional conversations with the community," Brochu said.

The presentation covered engineering and drainage, solar farm components, topsoil preservation during construction, environmental impact, the permitting process, and the project's projected economic benefits. The company says the Silver Maple Solar Farm would bring $31.6 million in local government revenue through property taxes over the lifetime of the project in Ottawa County.

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The company says the site was selected because of a large 345 kV power line that runs directly through the middle of the proposed project area, as well as the land's flat and buildable terrain and landowner interest. Brochu said construction is set to begin in fall 2027, with commercial operation planned to start in mid-2029.

The MPSC application was paused following a shift in how affected local units are defined under a recent court ruling.

"Now [Ottawa] County, as well as the townships, is considered an affected local unit," Brochu said.

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Brochu said the feedback from both public meetings will be factored in as the company prepares to reapply with the MPSC.

"We're going to take that, look at our application, compile our application, and then we plan to reapply within the next month or so, and then resume that MPSC application process," Brochu said.

Cadence DeVree, the first neighbor to speak during public comment, set the tone for the evening.

"RWE, wow, who would have thought we would have been back here, and we would be standing here for a second round of meetings? But here we are. If there's one thing I hope for tonight is that you will actually finally answer our questions," DeVree said.

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Neighbors raised concerns about the project's potential impact on prime farmland, the environment, property values, noise levels, and the rural character of the neighborhood. Several also questioned the proximity of the proposed solar farm to Ottawa Executive Airport, which sits directly across part of the proposed site.

"I like solar. I like renewables, generally speaking. What I don't like is the BS that's been going on over here," said Rich Abraham, a Democratic candidate running for the Michigan House of Representatives to represent District 85. "I know there's a lot more going on."

Neighbor Jim Nykamp raised concerns about the project's effect on agricultural land and drainage.

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"Any project that fragments farmland and disturbs the drainage tile inside or outside the project area will diminish the agricultural value of the land and create ongoing risk for surrounding farms and even homes," Nykamp said.

Several neighbors raised concerns about a lack of transparency throughout the permitting process. Linda Walker, homeowners association president of Ottawa Executive Estates, was among them.

"Solar panels can create thermal updrafts, particularly with during landing — pilots report [up to] 30 feet uplift followed by a drop in the thermal. This issue is most significant at airports with solar installations near the runways," Walker said. "RWE has not been honest with the details of this and many other studies. They have continuously lied to and misled both the community, MDOT, MPSC, and they cannot be trusted."

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RWE is also facing more than one lawsuit connected to the project. The company sued multiple members of the Smallegan family in June, alleging they dishonored a lease agreement and continued to block access to property that makes up roughly 30 percent of the land where the solar farm would sit. James Smallegan addressed Brochu directly during public comment.

"Got a good neighborhood here, good people, good family, so, a lot of these people have asked a lot of the questions. I guess I'm just wondering, Joe, are you going to be in court next Friday with us, since your company's suing us?" Smallegan said.

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Zeeland Township filed a separate lawsuit against RWE Americas in July, arguing that Public Act 233 — a state law removing local oversight of energy developments — is unconstitutional. RWE filed a notice of removal from Ottawa County Circuit Court in August, transferring the case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Zeeland Township Supervisor Kerri Bosma said the township has since filed to return the case to local courts.

Bosma spoke during public comment about what she said is at stake beyond the solar project itself.

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"We are also fighting this for the rights of the local communities to have a meaningful voice in decisions that affect them, with our cases questioning the constitutionality of PA 233, because this is bigger than solar. This is about local control and decision making," Bosma said. "For RWE, this may be business, but for us, this is home. We know our roads. We know our farms, our families, our businesses, and our community. We understand the impact these decisions have on the people who live here."

A second public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Patmos Library in Hudsonville.

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