ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Wednesday night, the Zeeland Township Board unanimously approved a motion pre-authorizing the township manager to spend up to $100,000 on contested case proceedings related to the Silver Maple Solar project, a proposed solar farm spanning both Zeeland and Jamestown Townships.

The board also approved two resolutions. The first officially opposes developer RWE's application with the state. The second authorizes a cooperation and confidentiality agreement with Jamestown Township regarding the solar farm project.

WATCH: Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application at special meeting

Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application

The township has already received $75,000 in local intervenor funds from the developer, RWE, which is required by the state.

Both townships have also filed petitions seeking intervenor status in the project. If approved, they would be able to formally intervene in the contested case as affected local units.

The Michigan Public Service Commission is currently reviewing RWE's application. A pre-hearing is set for June 4.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Neighbors, Zeeland Township take steps to oppose proposed solar farm in Ottawa County

Neighbors, Zeeland Township take steps to oppose proposed solar farm in Ottawa County

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