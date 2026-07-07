Zeeland Charter Township sues solar developer, challenges state law stripping local zoning control

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Zeeland Charter Township has filed a lawsuit against the company behind a proposed 1,900-acre solar farm, arguing the state law that removed local oversight of energy developments is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, the state case reviewing the solar farm's application has been suspended.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Township neighbors fight to stay in solar farm approval process as legal battle takes shape

Zeeland Township neighbors fight to stay in solar farm approval process as legal battle takes shape

Zeeland Charter Township filed a lawsuit against Silver Maple PV, the company behind a 1,900-acre solar development. The complaint also names parent companies RWE Americas Services and RWE Solar Development.

The proposed solar farm spans property in Zeeland and Jamestown townships.

In the complaint, the township is asking the court to declare Public Act 233 unconstitutional. That act removed oversight of wind, solar, and energy storage facilities from local governments, putting the state in control of regulating zoning and development applications.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application at special meeting

Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application

The township contends Article 7, Section 29 of the Michigan Constitution reserves certain rights to local governments.

The legal challenge comes as the Michigan Public Service Commission case reviewing Silver Maple PV's application has been suspended. Administrative Law Judge James Varchetti issued a scheduling memorandum on July 6, 2026, in Case No. U-22071, suspending all dates in the proceeding.

The suspension came at the request of Silver Maple PV, which agreed to waive the 12-month Commission decision deadline while it evaluates how to respond to a May 7, 2026, Court of Appeals decision in In Re Implementing Provisions of Public Act 233 of 2023. The applicant will make a filing once that determination has been made.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Neighbors, Zeeland Township take steps to oppose proposed solar farm in Ottawa County

Neighbors, Zeeland Township take steps to oppose proposed solar farm in Ottawa County

In April, the township board authorized the township manager to spend up to $100,000 to contest the farm's application with the state. Last month, neighbors filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission to intervene in the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube