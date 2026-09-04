ZEELAND TWP, Mich. — Zeeland Township has approved a new year-long moratorium on data centers and energy facilities, replacing a previous moratorium the board repealed at the same Tuesday meeting.

WATCH: Zeeland Township approves new data center and energy facility moratorium to protect local planning

Zeeland Township approves new data center and energy facility moratorium to protect local planning

The board voted unanimously to enact the new restrictions, which Township Supervisor Kerri Bosma said adds an extra layer of protection as the township reviews and updates its master plan.

"We repealed our previous data center moratorium and then essentially extended it for even longer with our current data center moratorium," Bosma said.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Ottawa County weighs role in paused Silver Maple solar farm case as neighbors continue opposition

Ottawa County weighs role in paused Silver Maple solar farm case as neighbors continue opposition

Bosma said the township does not currently have a pending applicant.

"We just want to make sure that we can instill this moratorium and protect our township so we can plan well without having that pressure," Bosma said.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Charter Township sues solar developer, challenges state law stripping local zoning control

Zeeland Charter Township sues solar developer, challenges state law stripping local zoning control

The move comes as the township continues a legal battle against solar farm company RWE Americas. The township filed a lawsuit in July arguing that a state law, PA 233, which removes local oversight of energy developments, is unconstitutional.



RWE Americas filed a notice of removal from Ottawa County Circuit Court in August, transferring the case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. Bosma said the township has since filed to return the case to local courts.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Township neighbors fight to stay in solar farm approval process as legal battle takes shape

Zeeland Township neighbors fight to stay in solar farm approval process as legal battle takes shape

Meanwhile, RWE's Silver Maple Solar application before the Michigan Public Service Commission was suspended at the company's request in July while the company conducts, in its words, "additional outreach with local stakeholders."



That outreach includes two public meetings, both at 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 10 at the Drenthe Grove Dozeman Center in Zeeland and Sept. 11 at Patmos Library in Hudsonville.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application at special meeting

Zeeland Township board passes resolution opposing RWE solar farm application

"We just really want to plan well and really advocate for local control and local decision-making, so that while that's on pause, we're still advocating for support for making sure we're planning well for our community," Bosma said. "Our board really sees the value of making sure that we protect our community, and I'm thankful for that."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube