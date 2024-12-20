HOLIDAY CRAWL: Elliot and Janice visit Broadway Bar

The FOX 17 Holiday crawl continues with a stop at Broadway Bar- better known as the "Christmas bar".

Elliot and Janice visited the popular Westside establishment to learn more about the origins of its over-the-top Christmas decorations.

The small bar is chock-full of holiday cheer, thanks to co-owner Tom Schuitema.

"My parents got a divorce when I was four, and that was the last time I really believed in Santa Claus, and I was always trying to get that feeling back again," explained Schuitema. "I just started collecting and I've been doing it ever since...I started decorating the window, and it just blew up from there."

Schuitema said the bar has been decorating for Christmas for over 25 years.

"It's the parents now that are coming back with their children and their grandchildren," Broadway Bar co-owner Cindy Berrington told FOX 17 News. "So we've watched it go over the last 25-30 years. So that's pretty cool to see."

Along with dazzling lights and decorations, Broadway Bar boasts festive frozen concoctions, like Grinch Punch and Snowball.

The bar's burritos and burgers also earn high marks.

It's no surprise that Broadway bar is booked throughout the holiday season.

Berrington said people typically begin making reservations in July to snag a spot.

As a Christmas gift to West Michigan, the bar will be open for walk-ins on Christmas Eve from 11 am-5 pm.

And there's more: Schuitema and Berrington say they plan to leave the Christmas decorations up all year for the first time in 2025.

"We're going to try to bring a smile to everybody's face all the time," Berrington explained.

To learn more and plan your visit, clickhere.

FOX 17

