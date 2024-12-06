Watch Now
Christmas Crawl: Elliot and Janice visit Meijer Gardens

Janice and Elliot are checking out the holiday attractions at Meijer Gardens.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The holiday season is here and if your wish list includes festive fun, look no further than Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Elliot and Janice are kicking off the FOX 17 Christmas Crawl— a tour of all the best spots to find the Christmas spirit in West Michigan— with a stop at the popular family attraction.

Every year, the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibition dazzles thousands of people with more than 40 trees and cultural displays.

The railway garden is also a fan favorite, with trains and mini replicas of various West Michigan landmarks.

This year, visitors can also view and take pictures with a poinsettia tree in the observatory.

"There are hundreds of poinsettias that make up this tree," explained Steve LaWarre, Senior Vice President of Frederick Meijer Gardens. "That is brand new for us this year... it's got internal irrigation. It's all set up so that this will look great throughout the course of the entire exhibition. So it's a fun spot."

Also new this year is the ENLIGHTEN Holiday Light Show.

"It really has been years in the making, and we just decided that this was the year," LaWarre said. "You come in through the amphitheater, you experience a mile-long walk through the park. It engages the artwork in new ways. It engages the gardens in new ways. And, when people are wondering about those big lights they're seeing in the sky; it's Meijer Gardens. You need to come and check it out."

ENLIGHTEN runs through January 4th and requires the purchase of a separate timed ticket.

View rates and buy tickets here.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibition runs through January 5th.

To learn more and plan your visit click here.

Where should Elliot and Janice head next?

Send suggestions to mornings@fox17online.com.

