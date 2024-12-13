Holiday Crawl: Elliot and Janice visit Reindeer Ranch in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — It's no secret that Santa's trek delivering presents to families all over the world would be impossible without his reindeer. Part of the magic of Christmas is thanks in part to these four-legged friend's ability to pull St. Nick himself and his sleigh. It's why Janice and Elliot had to venture to the Reindeer Ranch in Kalamazoo.

In part two of the Holiday Crawl, Janice and Elliot met with the owners behind the operation, Gary and Carol Borton. They've been raising the reindeer since 1999. Families can come out to the farm for a guided tour, learning about how these animals survive the extreme temps, where they are native, and more. Tours typically last between 30-45 minutes and include an educational presentation.

Admission is $10 dollars for anyone over the age of two during the week and $15 dollars for anyone over two on the weekends.

To learn more and plan your visit click here.

