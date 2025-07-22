Surveillance video shows moment when small plane crashed into storage unit near Lowell City Airport

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — New details are coming to light about a plane crash near the Lowell City Airport that killed two people on Monday.

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business shows the moment the two seat Vans RV-14 aircraft plummeted out of the sky.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows when a plane crashed into a Lowell-area storage facility

The video shows the plane bank and descend quickly before the impact with a building at Whistle Stop Self Storage. A fireball and plum of smoke can be seen after the plane goes down.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The storage facility on Vergennes Street near Lincoln Lake Avenue sits a few hundred yards from the Lowell City Airport.

A fire started by the crash took the combined efforts of 15 fire departments to put out.

Two people died in the crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigators are still working to identify the people and notify their families.

The plane is described as a kit aircraft, according to the manufacturer's website.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash.

