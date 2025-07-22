Men killed in airplane crash near Lowell airport identified

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The two men killed in Monday's plane crash near the Lowell City Airport have been identified.

62-year-old Kevin Lawrence and 68-year-old Paul Schalk both died in the crash that happened around 4:30 p.m. on July 21.

The pair took off from Alpena on a flight plan that took them through Kent County. The plane went down in Vergennes Township, striking a building at Whistle Stop Self Storage.

A security camera at a nearby business captured the final moments of the flight.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows when a plane crashed into a Lowell-area storage facility

Surveillance video shows moment small plane crashes into storage unit

The resulting fire took the combined efforts of 15 fire departments to put out.

Lawrence lived in Presque Isle and Schalk hailed from Rogers City.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to their families.

The sheriff's office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to determine what caused the crash.

