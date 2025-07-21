Plane crashes into storage facility near Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are investigating after a plane crashed into a storage facility just outside of Lowell city limits.

It happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Vergennes Street and Lincoln Lake Avenue in Vergennes Township.

According to Sgt. Scott Dietrich with the Kent County Sheriff's Office, initial reports say a plane crashed into a storage facility, which then caught fire.

The crash site is near the Lowell City Airport.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were on board the plane or if there were any injuries resulting from the crash.

FOX 17

Sgt. Dietrich said over a dozen area fire departments responded to the scene to help put out the fire.

Due to the emergency response, Vergennes Street is blocked off. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube