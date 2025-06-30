Authorities resume search for drowning victim at Wabasis Lake

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 62-year-old Greenville man is believed to have drowned at Wabasis Lake in Oakfield Township Sunday afternoon.

The first search for him was suspended Sunday night due to darkness and resumed Monday morning. The first boat from the Kent County Sheriff's Office went in the water shortly after 7 a.m. Three more boats arrived with members of the Kent County Marine Patrol Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Team and, one by one, went in the water and headed to the search area located on the northeast end of Wabasis Lake.

The search for the man resumes this morning. Divers will be in the water; we ask boaters on the water to give the crews space to work and report anything possibly related to our dispatch or crews on scene. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) June 30, 2025

According to a press release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Wabasis Lake just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a man who went underwater and did not resurface.

We're told the man jumped into the water off a boat to swim when he went under.

Family and other boaters on the lake immediately began searching but they were not able to locate him.

Local fire departments brought out a watercraft to begin search efforts while deputies used drones to search from above.

It is still unclear what caused the man to go under.

The KCSO referred to the man as a "drowning victim," so the search is likely to be a recovery effort instead of a rescue.

