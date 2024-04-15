GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 spoke with a woman Sunday who said the man shot and killed on Grand Rapids' southeast side Saturday morning was 39-year-old Brandon Clark.

"He was a funny person," Amanda Lynn said. "He was a good person."

Woman said Saturday's shooting victim in Grand Rapids was her "best friend"

Lynn said Clark was her best friend and the father of her 19-year-old daughter.

"He would do anything to make her laugh," Lynn said.

Lynn spoke with FOX 17 over the phone Sunday afternoon from her hospital bed, where she's been since Tuesday after suffering a stroke.

Clark was supposed to be right by her side.

In between treatments, she received a call from Clark's cousin that he was dead.

"It killed me," Lynn said, fighting back tears. "I thought he was playing with me, and so did my daughter. But he wasn't."

Lynn said Clark was the man shot to death in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue SE around 11 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they said they found a man who had been shot.

After trying to save the man's life, they said he died at the scene. A memorial has already been placed there in Clark's honor.

FOX 17

Lynn told FOX 17, just one day before, Clark had his life threatened.

"He said that a dude had pulled a gun on him," Lynn explained. "I asked him, 'Who?' and he said, 'A younger guy.' I said, 'Don't go back.' Then, the next day, he went back and they killed him.”

Police said they have an adult male in custody.

Other than that, few details are known at this time. FOX 17 reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department for more on the investigation but have yet to hear back.

Meantime, Lynn said she will be discharged from the hospital Monday and looks forward to spending time with her daughter.

