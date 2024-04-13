Man shot to death on Grand Rapids' southeast side Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man died from a gunshot wound on the city's southeast side Saturday morning.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Lifesaving measures were administered before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon thereafter an adult male suspect was taken into custody for the killing.

The investigation by the GRPD Major Case Team is ongoing. Anybody with any information is being asked to contact Grand Rapids Police detectives by calling (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or at www.silentobserver.orgon the Web.

