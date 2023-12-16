Woman driving wrong way on US-131 collides vehicles in S Curve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a wrong-way crash on US-131 Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police say the 25-year-old woman from Wyoming was headed north in the the southbound lanes of US-131 when she collided with two vehicles driving in the correct direction. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m.

Investigators suspect the crash was caused by drunk driving.

The other vehicles involved were a tow truck and another passenger vehicle. The drivers in those cars suffered minor injuries.

This is the latest in a number of wrong-way crashes on US-131. Forty people have died as a result of wrong-way traffic crashes from 2017-2021. Many have involved impaired driving.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has tried several methods to prevent drivers from getting on the freeway in the wrong direction, and alerting other drivers when a vehicle is headed the wrong way.

