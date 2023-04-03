Pastor was man killed in US-131 wrong-way crash

Early Sunday morning, a wrong-way driver hit and killed a man on US-131, who was later identified as a local pastor on his way to preach.

Dean Elliott, 63-year-old man from Byron Center, died on Sunday after a southbound vehicle struck his car as he was traveling north on US 131, just south of Burton Street.

He is mourned by his former congregation at Fennville Assembly of God Church, who said Elliott served as the interim pastor there for two years.

"He really loved the people well during that transition and came back a few times to preach," said the church. "He always loved like Jesus does, freely and without restraint."

Last March, another couple was left to grieve after a drunk wrong-way driver hit and killed their daughter on US-131, between 28th and Burton Street, not far from where Elliot was struck.

In an interview with FOX 17, Paul and Denise Yon called on the Michigan Department of Transportation to install warning and detection systems between Pearl and 28th Streets, which flash lights and send messages to police when a driver enters a road from the wrong way.

They would also like to see more education on the dangers of driving under the influence and increased road patrols by local police agencies.

According to state police data, the number of wrong-way traffic crashes hit a five-year high in 2021 with 421 reported.

Forty people have died as a result of wrong-way traffic crashes from 2017-2021.

