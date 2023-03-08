Watch Now
Driver in fatal wrong-way US-131 crash sentenced

Posted at 4:46 PM, Mar 08, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver in a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead in Grand Rapids last year has been sentenced.

The crash happened on US-131 on March 28, 2022, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Willow Rose Yon.

Ashley Rodriguez-Hernandez was hospitalized with critical injuries. She was later charged with operating while intoxicated as well as one count of reckless driving.

Wednesday, Rodriguez-Hernandez was sentenced in front of the victim's family and her own. She was sentenced to three and a half years to no more than 180 months.

