Driver in fatal wrong-way US-131 crash sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver in a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead in Grand Rapids last year has been sentenced.

The crash happened on US-131 on March 28, 2022, resulting in the death of 21-year-old Willow Rose Yon.

Ashley Rodriguez-Hernandez was hospitalized with critical injuries. She was later charged with operating while intoxicated as well as one count of reckless driving.

Wednesday, Rodriguez-Hernandez was sentenced in front of the victim's family and her own. She was sentenced to three and a half years to no more than 180 months.

