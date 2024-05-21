Suspect in September shooting arrested, charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police arrested a man they say is responsible for one of the largest crime scenes in Grand Rapids' history.

Courvoiser Simmons was arraigned on 8 charges related to a deadly shooting on September 29 near the My Place Bar on Division Avenue. He faces second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a person prohibited from having weapons, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury or death, and use of a firearm in a felony.

Simmons is accused of killing Maurice Crawford-Blackman around 2 a.m. when hundreds of people were milling around My Place Bar. At the time police believed as many as five people opened fire in a chaotic scene. Another person was shot, but survived their injuries.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom called it the largest crime scene in his time as a police officer.

During the early moments of the shooting response, a Grand Rapids police officer fired at a suspect. The officer's bullet hit no one and his use of force was later cleared by the Kent County Prosecutor.

FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request for video from that officer. That request was fulfilled in January 2024. Watch that video below.

Court records show Simmons previously faced a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon in 2013.

He is due back in court later this month.

