WATCH: Video shows police response to Sept. 29 officer-involved shooting in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) released dash cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Grand Rapids several months ago.

The incident happened Sept. 29 while officers responded to a deadly shooting near the intersection of Fair Street and Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told gunshots rang out while officers were on scene and crowds of people scattered every which way. Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 at the time "dozens if not hundreds" entered and exited My Place Bar.

GRPD says officers discharged their weapons but they do not believe anyone was shot. At least five guns were spotted during the shootout.

Police explain two people were found with gunshot wounds but neither of them were near where officers fired their weapons. Lavadis Maurice Anthony Crawford-Blackman succumbed to his injuries. One other person was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

MSP took over the investigation per standard protocol.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has since cleared the officer who discharged their weapon. The suspects remain at large.

FOX 17 obtained body cam and dash cam footage from MSP Monday via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The body camera appears to fall off an officer’s uniform as he exits the cruiser, but the dash video shows people running from the scene and officers responding.

About four hours of video were shared with FOX 17, but the following edit shows highlights from that footage:

MSP releases video from Sept. 29 Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

