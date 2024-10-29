Suspect in Grand Rapids homicide from June now in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect in a June homicide case out of Grand Rapids is now in police custody.

Ronald Armour Jr. is being held in the Kent County Jail on charges of open murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The 38-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Parnell on June 29.

Parnell was one of two people who arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds after a reported shooting near Ardmore Street and Thelma Avenue in Grand Rapids.

After months of work, the arrest is a major step towards justice.

“This arrest is the result of months’ of dedicated work by our GRPD detectives,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “It serves as another example of GRPD tirelessly pursuing justice for victims of violent crime in our city. I hope this brings a measure of comfort and closure to Jeremy’s family.”

