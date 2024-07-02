Victim in Grand Rapids weekend shooting identified as 35-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police identified the man killed in a shooting from early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

Investigators say 35-year-old Jeremy Parnell died after being brought to the hospital around 3 a.m. on June 29.

Parnell is one of two victims in a shooting believed to have happened near Ardmore Street and Thelma Avenue a few hours earlier. Officers found evidence of a weapon being fired there, but no victims were at the scene.

The first victim arrived at the hospital minutes later. His injury is described as non-life threatening.

The Medical Examiner ruled Parnell's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

