1 man dead, another injured after shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) said officers were sent to Ardmore Street SE and Thelma Avenue SE at 12:20 a.m. on the sound of gunfire.

No victims were located at the scene, but a short while later a man arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 3 a.m., a second man also arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. GRPD says he died from that injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or on their website.