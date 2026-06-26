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Suspect charged with murder in Grand Rapids shooting from June 1

Jonel Arroyo-Moran for web.png
Kent County Sheriff's Office
A mugshot of Jonel Arroyo-Moran over a shot of the intersection of Francis Avenue and Griggs Street where the 20-year-old allegedly killed Terry Corona-Tenorio.
Jonel Arroyo-Moran for web.png
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GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect in a deadly shooting from the beginning of June has been arrested and charged with murder.

Jonel Arroyo-Moran, 20, was arraigned Friday on counts of open murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. He is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Terry Corona-Tenorio on Francis Avenue near Griggs Street in Grand Rapids around 12:30 a.m. on June 1.

The shooting came at the end of a violent weekend in Grand Rapids that included an officer-involved shooting, another shooting involving a juvenile, and a stabbing.

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If convicted, Arroyo-Moran could spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole. He remains held without bond pending his next court date in July.

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