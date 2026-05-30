GRPD: Man shot and killed after throwing Molotov cocktail at officers, stabbing police K9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot and killed by an officer after Grand Rapids Police says he charged officers with a knife.

GRPD says the incident started on Alpine NW around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on a call about a man threatening family members with a knife.

When officers arrived, they say the man threw a Molotov cocktail at them and it ignited on a police cruiser. They say they tried to negotiate with the man, but he ran from the scene.

At that point, they say the man tried to carjack someone at knife point, but was not successful. Then he tried to run into another home.

Officers utilized a police K9 to try to stop the man. The suspect stabbed the dog, then officers say he charged at officers with the knife. They say they tried to use a "less lethal" option, but the man "did not comply."

An officer shot the man several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As is procedure, Michigan State Police will investigate the shooting. The officer is also on administrative leave.

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