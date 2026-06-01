Man hurt, woman in custody after stabbing in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was taken into custody after a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were called to the area of Albany Street SW and Ionia Avenue SW around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Police say officers were called there on reports of an argument. They arrived to find the man suffering from a stab wound. He is listed in stable condition.

Other details are not known at this time. Names or possible charges have not been released.

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