Grand Rapids Police investigating deadly shooting overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

This one happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, marking the end to a violent weekend in the city.

Police say it happened on Francis Ave. SE, off Griggs.

There were two additional shootings, including one involving police and another involving a juvenile. Police are also investigating a stabbing from late Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, their website, or app.

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