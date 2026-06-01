Grand Rapids Police investigating deadly shooting overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
This one happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, marking the end to a violent weekend in the city.
Police say it happened on Francis Ave. SE, off Griggs.
There were two additional shootings, including one involving police and another involving a juvenile. Police are also investigating a stabbing from late Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, their website, or app.