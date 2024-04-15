Suspect charged in Saturday deadly shooting out of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused in a deadly shooting from Saturday in Grand Rapids is now charged.

Grand Rapids court officials say 24-year-old Dayshaun Catledge was charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm. He was placed on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Catledge is the sole suspect in the shooting death of Brandon Clark.

FOX 17, Amanda Lynn

Around 11 a.m. Saturday,officers responded to a report of a shooting near Lafayette Avenue and Highland Street. Officers found the 39-year-old Clark with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within hours of the shooting police had Catledge in custody.

A friend of Clark told FOX 17 that Catledge had threatened him while armed with a gun just a day before the shooting.

READ: Woman says Saturday's shooting victim in Grand Rapids was her 'best friend'

"He said that a dude had pulled a gun on him," Amanda Lynn said. "I asked him, 'Who?' and he said, 'A younger guy.' I said, 'Don't go back.' Then, the next day, he went back and they killed him.”

Grand Rapids police have not confirmed that claim with FOX 17.

Catledge's next court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube