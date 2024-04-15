Watch Now
Suspect charged in Saturday deadly shooting out of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lafayette Ave Shooting locator
WXMI/Max Goldwasser
A street sign for Lafayette Avenue where 39-year-old Brandon Clark was shot and killed on April 13.
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 15, 2024
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 16:52:53-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused in a deadly shooting from Saturday in Grand Rapids is now charged.

Grand Rapids court officials say 24-year-old Dayshaun Catledge was charged Monday with open murder and felony firearm. He was placed on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Catledge is the sole suspect in the shooting death of Brandon Clark.

Brandon Clark

Around 11 a.m. Saturday,officers responded to a report of a shooting near Lafayette Avenue and Highland Street. Officers found the 39-year-old Clark with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Within hours of the shooting police had Catledge in custody.

A friend of Clark told FOX 17 that Catledge had threatened him while armed with a gun just a day before the shooting.

"He said that a dude had pulled a gun on him," Amanda Lynn said. "I asked him, 'Who?' and he said, 'A younger guy.' I said, 'Don't go back.' Then, the next day, he went back and they killed him.”

Grand Rapids police have not confirmed that claim with FOX 17.

Catledge's next court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

