Suspect arraigned in deadly Grand Rapids double shooting; new details revealed in court documents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New court documents are shedding light what led up to Tuesday's deadly shooting outside a Grand Rapids elementary school that killed a teenager and a woman.

Rafael Martinez-Lopez, 18, faces two counts of open murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and other weapons related charges in connection with the deaths of Jeremiah Cuevas-Griffin,15, and Savanah Villarreal, 39. He was arraigned Friday in 61st District Court.

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FOX 17 obtained the Affidavit of Probable Cause, a court document detailing evidence gathered by law enforcement to support the issuance of charges.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on May 5 outside Southwest Elementary. The affidavit says investigators have cell phone video and surveillance footage of the incident, in addition to witness accounts.

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According to the affidavit, a group of kids told police they were playing on the playground when some of them approached two younger kids on the soccer courts and asked to play soccer. The younger kids declined.

One of the younger kids was Martinez-Lopez's brother. The younger brother told police he was scared of some kids at the playground and thought they may have a gun, even though he hadn't seen one, so he went home and told Martinez-Lopez. The brothers then returned to the park.

At the scene, the suspect, identified in the affidavit as Martinez-Lopez, accused the older group of kids of mistreating the younger group and demanded a fight. Jeremiah eventually agreed.

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According to the affidavit, video shows that before a fight even began, the suspect pulled a handgun from under his clothing and started shooting at Jeremiah, who fell to the ground. The suspect then started shooting at Villarreal, striking her.

The interim police chief previously said Villarreal had tried to defend Jeremiah during the initial confrontation.

The suspect reportedly aimed the weapon at a 9-year-old before running off. A witness told police that the 9-year-old said he saw the suspect pull the trigger, but the gun did not go off.

Police responded and found Jeremiah and Villarreal suffering from gunshot wounds. Jeremiah was pronounced dead at the scene. Villarreal died at the hospital. The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office ruled both deaths homicides.

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A witness who lived nearby identified the suspect from a photo and told police he lived at a home on Cesar Chavez Avenue. Martinez-Lopez was taken into custody there.

Martinez-Lopez was wearing different clothes than what was seen in video, but a search of the home turned up clothing that matched what the suspect was wearing, along with a partially loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators found .40 caliber cartridge casings at the scene.

Martinez-Lopez declined to answer police questions without a lawyer.

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In court Friday, Martinez-Lopez was denied bond.

"The court does have significant concerns as it relates to public safety based on the information that is in that affidavit of probable cause. The court also finds that the two most serious offenses alleged are life offenses, and the maximum possible penalty within themselves create an inherent risk of flight," Magistrate Bria Adderly-Williams said during Friday's arraignment. "The court is going to deny bond at this time."

If convicted on a murder charge, he faces up to life in prison.

Martinez-Lopez is due back in court later this month.

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