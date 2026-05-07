Grand Rapids vigil honors Savanah Villarreal and Jeremiah Cuevas-Griffin after deadly shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The community of Grand Rapids gathered Wednesday night for a vigil at Southwest Elementary School, near the scene of a deadly double shooting that claimed the lives of a 39-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy.



The victims have been identified as Savanah Villarreal and Jeremiah Cuevas-Griffin. The two shared a close bond before the tragedy. Jeremiah's mother said he considered Savanah to be family.

"She gave her life to save my son. He considered Savanah his auntie. She's been in his life his whole life. She was his baby sitter. And ... I'm sorry," Mildred Griffin said behind tears.

Grand Rapids Woman killed in Grand Rapids shooting identified by family Sam Landstra

Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Throughout the day, a makeshift memorial of candles and flowers grew near the scene. At the vigil, balloons were released in honor of Jeremiah and Savanah.



Jeremiah's uncle, Tony Cuevas, spoke about the loss.

"I just don't understand. I'm going through some loss. All in all a very good kid man, very loved. I'm definitely gonna miss him," Cuevas said.

Griffin addressed those gathered at the vigil, demanding those in the public put down the guns.

"You don't feel my pain. Somebody stole from me something I can't get back. My son ain't never coming home," Griffin said.

Dave Geroux, Senior Pastor at Berean Baptist Church, remembered Jeremiah as someone who looked out for others.

"The questions he was always asking his youth leaders was not about questions he had, but questions about how he could help others. And I think that has just consistently been the theme. He was a young man who has bold eyes out for others," Geroux said. "He was a young man who was mature beyond his years. He didn't want to be in the shallow end of life. He always wanted to go into the depths, go into the real matters of life. And so I think that's just one of the pieces that left an imprint on me as a pastor, as a husband, as a father."

Geroux said Berean Baptist Church will cover the cost of Jeremiah's funeral services.

The vigil carried a strong message to the community about putting the guns down. There has been an outpouring of support for the families, including a GoFundMe.

Grand Rapids Southwest Elementary classes canceled Thursday after shooting outside building FOX 17 News

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