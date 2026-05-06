Soccer dispute leads to deadly double shooting in Grand Rapids, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman and a teen boy are dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Rumsey Street SW and Oakland Avenue SW.

Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg said a group of juveniles were playing soccer at a nearby park when the suspect approached and asked to join. The suspect was turned away, which led to a verbal fight. Trigg said the suspect then pulled out a weapon and shot the 14-year-old teen.

A woman in her 30s who tried to defend the teen during the fight was also shot.

Officers responded to the scene and found both victims on the property of Southwest Elementary School. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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Trigg said it is believed the woman and teen are related.

"[It was] juveniles, older juveniles, you know, that witnessed this. Which is just horrific, horrific for anybody to witness this, let alone juveniles. To see a friend gunned down is terrible," Trigg said.

Trigg said the suspect ran from the scene, but police located him at a home and arrested him. Police were not able to share the age of the suspect.

Watch Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg's full press conference:

Following the shooting, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby sent a letter to staff, along with Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle High School families. It says that crisis teams and school therapists would be available Wednesday to any students who need support. Read the full letter below:

Dear GRPS Staff,



I am writing to share information about an incident that occurred just outside of Southwest Elementary School this evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a shooting occurred near the playground at Southwest Elementary. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, two people died as a result of the shooting.



This took place well after dismissal today and was not connected to any activities happening at the school. At this time, we do not have additional information about those involved. Updates on the incident will be shared with our community by the Grand Rapids Police Department as they become available.



We expect that officers will remain in the area overnight as they continue their investigation. We do plan to have school on Wednesday.



Our crisis teams and school therapists will be available to support any scholars who may need help processing this violence in our community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragic incident.



Sincerely,

Leadriane Roby, Ph.D.

Superintendent

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

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