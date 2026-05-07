Police identify suspect in deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police identified the man they say killed two people in a shooting on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

Rafael Martinez-Lopez, 18, will face charges of open murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and other weapons related charges in connection to the deaths of Savanah Villarreal and Jeremiah Cuevas-Griffin, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.

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The two died following a shooting near Southwest Elementary School on May 5. The shooting happened after what police described as an argument over a soccer game on a nearby field.

Jeremiah's mother told FOX 17 on Wednesday Villarreal and her son treated each other like family.

"She gave her life to save my son. He considered Savanah his auntie. She's been in his life his whole life. She was his baby sitter. And ... I'm sorry," said Mildred Griffin.

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"I just don't understand. I'm going through some loss. All in all a very good kid man, very loved. I'm definitely gonna miss him," said Jeremiah's uncle Tony Cuevas.

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"You don't feel my pain. Somebody stole from me something I can't get back. My son ain't never coming home," Griffin said.

Martinez-Lopez remains in custody pending his formal arraignment on those charges.

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