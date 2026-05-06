Woman killed in Grand Rapids shooting identified by family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The woman killed in Tuesday night's shooting at a Grand Rapids park was identified as Savanah Villarreal by family members on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old was one of two victims who died in the shooting that started at Roberto Clemente Park and ended at nearby Southwest Elementary. The other victim was a 14-year-old boy.

Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg said Tuesday night a group of juveniles were playing soccer just before 6:30 p.m. at the park when the suspect came up and asked to join the game. The suspect was turned away, which led to a verbal fight. Trigg said the suspect then pulled out a weapon and shot the 14-year-old teen.

Villarreal, who Tirgg said tried to defend the teen during the fight, was also shot.

Family of Savanah Villarreal Savanah Villarreal poses for a photo with younger relatives.

Officers responded to the scene and found both victims on the property of Southwest Elementary School. Officers attempted life-saving measures on the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Watch our live report from the scene:

Soccer dispute leads to deadly double shooting in Grand Rapids, police say

Trigg told FOX 17 Villarreal and teen were likely related.

"[It was] juveniles, older juveniles, you know, that witnessed this. Which is just horrific, horrific for anybody to witness this, let alone juveniles. To see a friend gunned down is terrible," Trigg said.

Police tracked the suspect to his home and arrested him Tuesday night. His identity has not been made public.

Watch Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg's full press conference:

Following the shooting, Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby sent a letter to staff, along with Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle High School families. It said crisis teams and school therapists would be available to any students who need support.

The district initially said there would be school Wednesday, but later sent out an update saying Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle High School will be closed Wednesday. All other GRPS schools will be open.

Read the letter below:

Dear GRPS Staff,



I am writing to share information about an incident that occurred just outside of Southwest Elementary School this evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., a shooting occurred near the playground at Southwest Elementary. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, two people died as a result of the shooting.



This took place well after dismissal today and was not connected to any activities happening at the school. At this time, we do not have additional information about those involved. Updates on the incident will be shared with our community by the Grand Rapids Police Department as they become available.



We expect that officers will remain in the area overnight as they continue their investigation.



Our crisis teams and school therapists will be available to support any scholars who may need help processing this violence in our community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragic incident.



Sincerely,

Leadriane Roby, Ph.D.

Superintendent

The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Silent Observer.

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