Reward increased to $7,500 for info behind man's GR murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The reward offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for Santino Ysasi's death has been raised to $7,500.

Silent Observer announced the reward increase Monday, saying it was made possible by an anonymous donation.

The reward was previously set at $5,000.

Ysasi was found dead the morning of Oct. 19, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with knowledge of Ysasi’s death is strongly encouraged to submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

