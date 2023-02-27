Family of man found dead in Grand Rapids increase reward to $5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family members of a man who was found dead in Grand Rapids back in October has raised the reward for information leading authorities to his killer.

Police say the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi was found Oct. 19, 2022 near Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released photos and video earlier this month of someone they call a person of interest.

Grand Rapids Police Department

In an effort to help police track down a suspect, Silent Observer says loved ones have increased the reward to $5,000.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 616-456-3380. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

