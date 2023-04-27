Silent Observer to host vigil honoring Kent County crime victims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening to honor victims of crime in Kent County.

The event will be hosted by Silent Observer and the Kent County Victim Witness Unit.

This week marks National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. It’s an initiative created by the United States Department of Justice and advocates for those impacted by violent offenses.

Names of 130 victims of crime, whose names were submitted by loved ones, will be read.

The organizations hope the vigil brings comfort and healing to those struggling with the effects of crime.

Anyone is invited to attend.

It starts at 6 p.m. outside of the 63rd District Court on East Beltline Avenue.

