Have you seen them? GR Police release person of interest in brutal murder of Santino Ysasi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police released photos and videos Wednesday of an individual they are calling a person of interest in the October murder of Santiago Ysasi.

A surveillance video and several still photos were shared Wednesday afternoon.

Officers discovered the 46-year-old's body in the morning hours of October 19, 2022, near the intersection of Bridge Street and Gold Avenue.

The Kent County medical examiner ruled his death the result of homicide.

Ysasi was experiencing homelessness when his life was taken.

“When I hear of a homeless person being killed, and I don’t know all the facts, it really brings, you know, it really scares me that there really could be an unhinged psychopath,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 back on October 21, a few days after the killing.

“We also have the HOT (Homeless Outreach Team) team going out and proactively reaching out to our unhoused community to tell them as much as they can about that incident, to ask for information too if they have that information, but also just to put them on notice. “

Friends and loved ones of Ysasi gathered for a candlelight vigil just days after he was killed.

“We all got to get out there and find this person so Tino can rest,” Leslie Youngblood, Ysasi’s cousin, told FOX 17 at the vigil.

“He had a way to make you feel whole when you were broken and that’s what we are going to all miss."

If you think you recognize the person of interest, you are urged to reach out to investigators at 616-456-3380. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

